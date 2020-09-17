https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/funding-liberal-activist-crime/2020/09/17/id/987534

Fox News silenced former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on reporting liberal activist billionaire George Soros funding prosecutors fueling crime in an election year out of fear of anti-Semitic statements, but they wound up covering up the real story, according to former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

“I am not going to comment on the Fox News personnel there; I am going to tell you the truth right now, because Speaker Gingrich knows the truth,” O’Reilly said on his “No Spin News” broadcast on First TV on Thursday night.

“So George Soros has donated $17 million to county races to get far-left, progressives into the district attorney’s office. That is a fact: $17 million.

“Now, these are county races, so that’s an enormous amount of money.”

O’Reilly noted Soros’ $275,000 donation to Judge Diana Becton, the first female African American to be elected district attorney in the history of Contra Costa County, California.

“She is a D.A. who will not prosecute looters if they’re poor,” O’Reilly continued. “She says, ‘Oh, they need it; it’s OK if they break into a store because they need what they’re stealing.”

O’Reilly added that in Cook County, Illinois, where Chicago has had a rising crime problem, State Attorney General Kim Foxx received $2 million from Soros.

“This is a Jussie Smollett total fraud,” he said. “She was in charge of that.”

Philadelphia D.A. Larry Krasner received $1.5 million from Soros, O’Reilly reported.

“Krasner doesn’t want to keep anybody in jail, no cash bail, nothing,” he added. “Let everybody out. Violent criminals, yeah, OK. Philadelphia’s a mess.”

In St. Louis, Missouri Attorney General Kimberly Gardner, who is attempting to prosecute Mark and Patricia McCloskey for felony use of weapons to protect their home from socia justice protesters, has received $68,000 from Soros.

The national murder rate is up 15% from last year and 26% in the largest cities, run by Democrats, O’Reilly noted.

“So Gingrich is absolutely correct,” O’Reilly continued. “Absolutely right. Now, none of the people on the panel seem to understand what Gingrich is talking about. I think that’s a fair assessment.

“But the rule is if you invoke the name George Soros, then you’re anti-Semitic, because Soros is Jewish. He’s a secular Jew; he’s not a practicing Jew. Not that is matters.

“This is a factual story,” O’Reilly reiterated.

