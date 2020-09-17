https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/ouch-democrat-pennsylvania-tells-biden-look-biden-sign-see-sea-trump-flags-yard-signs-video/

This was awkward.

77-year-old Joe Biden participated in a CNN town hall Thursday evening with host Anderson Cooper.

It was a total circus.

Anderson Cooper and every attendee lobbed pre-approved softball questions at Biden.

A Democrat from Pennsylvania told Joe Biden that when she looks out into her neighborhood she sees a “sea of Trump flags and yard signs.”

Biden looked like he got punched in the gut.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

