Senator Dianne Feinstein and the rest of the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, including vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, are concerned that there’s political interference in John Durham’s probe of spying on the Trump campaign by the Obama administration. All Democrats on the committee on Thursday signed a letter calling for an inspector general investigation of the Durham probe.

JUST IN: All Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats, including Kamala Harris, sign a letter calling for an inspector general investigation of political interference in the Durham probe.https://t.co/eThkCvqsnU pic.twitter.com/w0RBXQOXWl — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 17, 2020

The Senators ask DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz to investigate Durham’s investigation to ensure it complies with DOJ policies against political interference.

Feinstein and the rest cite examples, such as Attorney General William Barr promising “there are going to be … significant developments before the election,” and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows telling Fox News that he had seen documents that “spell trouble” for Obama administration officials.

“These actions suggest that the Durham investigation is being misused for partisan political purposes,” they write, which is rich considering they all voted to impeach President Trump for the Ukraine phone call after their own Mueller report turned out to be a dud.

Investigate the investigator investigating the investigation. Got it. — Dr. Dufflepud, folx hero (@Condi2016) September 17, 2020

These are the same frauds that said Mueller must be protected at all costs? Loving the panic, here’s hoping they will be nailed to the wall, every last treasonous attempted coup member. — Elaine❌ (@eastendlights2) September 17, 2020

These were the “protect Mueller!” people, right? — Joseph Bevilacqua (@joebev49) September 17, 2020

The Democrats apparently know that their corruption is about to be splattered on the walls — Arlo Clarke (@Arlo_Clarke) September 17, 2020

Yup these are the criminals trying to generate cover for the indictments to be announced — #GregoryTrump (@TweetProvoking) September 17, 2020

They are trying to keep the American people from learning what Durham uncovered. Not sure how this works legally, but they will be in front of the media, screaming that since “Durham investigation is under investigation” nothing can be released. These peeps are evil! — T Lang (@loganscreek) September 17, 2020

Hahahaha! They can go pound sand. — Ogadi (@Ogadiplorable) September 17, 2020

It actually helps by allowing an official response from the DOJ, on the record, supporting the investigation on its own merit separate from the WH. They are out of options. — Bill the Butcher (@ButcherBillMAGA) September 17, 2020

They’re scared justice is right around the corner and their run of deceit and corruption is close to its demise.. we need to start holding these people accountable and criminally charging them instead of these slaps on the wrist with no accountability — MnTC (@Mntwnctyz) September 17, 2020

to all who signed this letter pic.twitter.com/PNDa3WkdmQ — #BLUEOUT (@Souljah77Girl) September 17, 2020

They want a investigation into a investigation about a investigation; this is Inception and they’re panicking! Good that means Justice is coming, they participated in a coup and it’s catching up to them. #JusticeForGeneralFlynn — Estroil (@estroil) September 17, 2020

Peeps are getting nervous 😓 — Albert B Cannon (@AlbertBCannon1) September 17, 2020

Transparency is not political interference. Lies and weaponizing intelligence agencies is, along with trying to overthrow the government. — C.Elizabeth (@CElizabeth129) September 17, 2020

This should set off your tuning fork that the briefing in the SCIF yesterday has them scrambling for lifeboats. Here they left goes trying to project a lack of credibility into what Durham is about to deliver. https://t.co/XF9snbUAnU — Roscoe B Davis🎖⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RoscoeBDavis1) September 17, 2020

For them to have the audacity to make these claims after the Mueller special counsel leaked and lied over and over again is beyond the pale. — DIAMOND DOG (@projectxpatriot) September 17, 2020

Not to mention the complete and total PHONY Ukrainian phone call which was a total scam and on top of it was coordinated by the same Dems who were leading the impeachment charge. These people have zero legs to stand on and soon should be in prison. — JDamon (@cdale_dog) September 17, 2020

Look at who signed the letter. Enough said. — stuckinliberalCA (@noescapeCA) September 17, 2020

The audacity of hypocrisy. — Charles Oakland (@CharterOakie) September 17, 2020

We think Durham should release the results of his investigation now before anyone has the chance to politicize it. Friday morning would be good.

