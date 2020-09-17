https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/17/pbs-journo-yamiche-alcindor-defends-1619-project-and-national-treasure-nikole-hannah-jones-from-donald-trumps-attack/

Remember this morning when veteran journalist Mark Knoller came under lefty fire for accurate, by-the-book reporting?

We’re gonna go ahead and assume that those same lefties won’t be outraged about PBS NewsHour journalist Yamiche Alcindor’s brazen display of un-journalism:

Pres Trump gearing up to attack 1619 in his speech today. He is expected to say, “Critical Race Theory, the 1619 Project, and the crusade against American history is toxic propaganda—an ideological poison that, if not removed, will dissolve the civic bonds that tie us together.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 17, 2020

show me the lie https://t.co/SnwwuonPGB — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) September 17, 2020

they’re all in the 1619 project — Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) September 17, 2020

Yamiche Alcindor being Yamiche Alcindor, she’s got a “note” to add, of course:

An important note that as President Trump gears up to attack the 1619 project, @nhannahjones is a national treasure who put in context how America came to be, the black enslaved people it exploited and the way forward. We should all be grateful for the 1619 Project. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 17, 2020

Nikole Hannah-Jones is a national treasure! And we should all be eternally grateful for her error-riddled and thoroughly discredited take on American history!

An important note that the 1619 Project has been torn to pieces by historians — from minor details to the project’s entire thesis.https://t.co/WQHqtRtYWO And fact-checkers for the project have come out publicly that they were ignored. https://t.co/rQjN67kxBI https://t.co/t3jCvNWLbO — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 17, 2020

Yamiche this isn’t journalism, this is editorializing – there have been numerous, credible criticisms of the accuracy of the 1619 project, and @nhannahjones has responded extremely defensively, attacking her critics each time. — HARUMPH (@HARUMPH2020) September 17, 2020

The 1619 Project is deeply flawed, ahistorical, and ideologically driven. https://t.co/8cZF4wB5JN — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 17, 2020

Yamiche calls herself a journalist while also saying this. https://t.co/S9YTOHAQkM — eric (@eriContrarian) September 17, 2020

The 1619 Project isn’t history. Defund PBS. — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) September 17, 2020

