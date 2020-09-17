https://www.theepochtimes.com/pelosi-democrats-likely-wont-pass-less-than-2-trillion-stimulus-deal_3504365.html

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday suggested Democrats will not accept anything that costs less than about $2 trillion on a COVID-19 stimulus deal. “When we go into a negotiation it’s about the allocation of the resources,” she told reporters in Washington. “But it’s hard to see how we can go any lower when you only have greater needs.” House Democrats passed the $3.4 trillion HEROES Act in May, but Republicans said they have no desire to take it up, as it would not garner bipartisan support. That deal and the CARES Act, which was passed with bipartisan support in March, are intended to offset economic losses incurred during the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic. “We asked them to go up $1 trillion, instead they went down, not recognizing the need,” Pelosi said. “The needs have only grown since May 15. … So we’re going to have to reallocate some …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

