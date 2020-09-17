https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/penn-judge-slashes-bail-far-left-rioters-charged-rioting-arson-lancaster-pennsylvania/

Judge Bruce Roth set bail this week at $1 million each for Lancaster, Pennsylvania far left rioters.

On Tuesday, Judge Roth hit several protesters in the pocketbook, setting their bail at $1 million each.

Lancaster, Pa., police arrested more than a dozen people and one juvenile after riots broke out about 3 a.m. on Monday, prompting police to fire tear gas to disperse the leftist mobs.

Twelve adults — Jamal Shariff Newman, 24; Barry Jones, 30; Frank Gaston, 43; Yoshua Dwayne Montague, 23; Matthew Modderman, 31; Talia Gessner, 18; Kathryn Patterson, 20; Taylor Enterline, 20; T-Jay Fry, 28; Dylan Davis, 28; Lee Alexander Wise, 29; Jessica Marie Lopez, 32 — face a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges, including arson, riot, institutional vandalism and criminal conspiracy.

But after an outcry from far left radicals and their parents Judge Dennis Reinaker reduced their bail on Thursday.

TRENDING: Wray Claims “White Supremacists” Make Up the Largest Share of Racially Motivated Terrorists in the US as BLM Burns Businesses to the Ground (VIDEO)

Reinaker reduced bail to $50,000 or $100,000 depending on the offense.

Penn Live reported

Politicians and criminal justice advocates alike expressed confusion and anger earlier this week when bail was set at $1 million for protesters facing charges of arson, vandalism and rioting, among others. Judge Dennis Reinaker on Thursday lowered their bail to $50,000 or $100,000, depending on the individual and what they are accused of. The judge cited public opinion and several of the protesters’ petitions for modification in his decision. Reinaker acknowledged the $1 million bail was set on the “spur of the moment,” but said “these are all serious matters we are dealing with,” according to a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Bail was originally set by Magisterial District Judge Bruce Roth. First Deputy District Attorney Travis Anderson was not opposed to modifying bail, but asked that some protesters receive “substantial monetary bail” to be held responsible for their actions, according to the district attorney’s office.

Read the rest here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

