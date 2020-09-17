https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pennsylvania-judge-bail-protesters/2020/09/17/id/987516

At least eight of the nine people in Pennsylvania accused of rioting have had their $1 million bail greatly reduced after none were able to pay the initial amount.

A Pennsylvania judge reduced the bail of four protesters to $50,000 unsecured bail, meaning they won’t have to pay the amount unless they break the terms of their bail.

Another judge originally set bail at $1 million for nine protesters but reduced the bail requirements for four others. One of those protesters received $100,000 unsecured, one got $50,000 and house arrest, one received $25,000 and house arrest, and another got $100,000 cash upfront.

Matthew Modderman, one of the nine arrested, might not have his $1 million bail reduced.

The nine people were arrested Monday and booked on charges of criminal conspiracy for arson, riot, failure to disperse, institutional vandalism, obstructing highways and other public passages, defiant trespass, and disorderly conduct.

The arrests followed protests over the death of Ricardo Munoz, who was killed by a police officer after he ran toward police officers with a knife.

Activists argued the $1 million bail amounts were excessive and asked the court to reduce them.

