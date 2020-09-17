https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/pennsylvania-supreme-court-strikes-green-party-candidate-ballot-allows-late-ballots-counted-three-days-election/

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled on several issues today to ensure a Democrat Party win in November.

** The Green Party candidate was struck from the ballot

** Ballots will be accepted UP TO THREE DAYS after the election

** Poll workers must serve voters in the county where they live — this protects far left districts where fraud is likely to occur

If ballots are accepted until Friday November 6th it is clear now that Pennsylvania will not have their numbers in at least until November 9th, a Monday.

Democrats will do anything to win.

Via The League of Women Voters:

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled today that state law allows county bureaus of elections to set up drop boxes and satellite offices to accept mail and absentee ballots. In a lawsuit brought by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, the court also found that Pennsylvania law requiring all mail and absentee ballots to be delivered to the county elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day is unconstitutional under the state constitution during the coronavirus pandemic and because of problems documented with the postal service, and that ballots that arrive by 5 p.m. on Friday, November 6, will be counted, provided there is no evidence that the ballots were mailed after Election Day. A team of voting rights advocates first attempted to intervene in the case and then, when their motion was denied, filed a friend-of-the-court brief. The brief was filed by the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, The Black Political Empowerment Project, Common Cause Pennsylvania, Make The Road Pennsylvania, and three individual voters. In its ruling, the court agreed with most of the advocates’ positions. The advocates are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, the ACLU Voting Rights Project, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Public Interest Law Center, and the law firm WilmerHale.

