Disgraced former FBI official Peter Strzok said Wednesday that he thinks history will ultimately remember him as a “patriot.”

Strzok, a key player in the FBI’s investigation into the Trump administration and alleged Russian collusion in 2016, rose to national infamy after text messages between he and his paramour, FBI agent Lisa Page, were released to the public as a part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

In the texts, Strzok disparaged President Donald Trump and his supporters and an at one point promised to “stop” Trump from becoming president.

The FBI’s 2016 investigation into Trump collusion is now being investigated by United States Attorney John Durham and has been widely criticized for serious missteps, yet Strzok remains proud of his work.

When asked by MSNBC host Katy Tur, “25 years from now, how does history see you?”

Strzok replied: “I think it sees all of us as patriots who were working as hard as we could to defend America against a Russian threat, against a Russian attack on our elections that helped elect the 45th president of the United States.”

Strzok was on MSNBC to discuss the Durham investigation and the contents of his new tell-all book about the Russian collusion investigation, called “COMPROMISED: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump.”

During the interview, he continued to suggest that Trump is under the sway of the Russians.

“There are things in President Trump’s background that he does not want known, whether it’s his financial entanglements, whether it’s actions he’s taken in his past that he’s actively and aggressively fighting from becoming known,” Strzok said. “Now if you’re a foreign intelligence service like the Russians have which are [sic] really, really good, you can get to that information.”

“I think that not only have they gotten to it, but that they are using it in a way that is placing a coercive force over him such that he is not able to act in America’s interests,” he continued.

Regarding the Durham investigation, Strzok said that he is not concerned about being a potential target.

“I didn’t do anything wrong, let alone illegal, nor did I see anybody else that I worked with doing anything that was inappropriate,” he clarified. “So I’m not worried about that.”

