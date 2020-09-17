https://www.theepochtimes.com/police-arrested-man-who-pointed-gun-at-demonstrators-on-his-property_3503616.html

Police officers in Milwaukee arrested a man on Tuesday who brandished a gun after some demonstrators appeared to go onto his property, calling out his name and shining lights into his windows.

Officers monitoring the protest around 8:30 p.m. were told by a witness that the man was inside his house by a window and motioned a long gun he was holding “as if he chambered a round and then pointed the gun at the crowd,” the Milwaukee Police Department said in a statement sent to The Epoch Times.

Video footage of what happened circulated online.

Officers made contact with the suspect and found he appeared to be intoxicated. He was arrested on charges of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon while under the influence of an intoxicant, disorderly conduct while armed, and bail jumping.

The 56-year-old man, who was not identified, had been arrested the day before because he allegedly threatened to physically harm his neighbor while wielding a chainsaw, according to police.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days, police said, adding, “The Milwaukee Police Department continues to support the rights of those who choose to peacefully protest.”

A police spokesperson said no other arrests were made.

Video footage from the scene appeared to show several people walking around the house as others shined lights into the windows. A group of dozens had gathered and were blasting music and dancing on the street and sidewalk. At least one person was wielding an item that could have been used as a weapon.

The house had an American flag on the front door and a sign indicating support for President Donald Trump.

The group cheered when the man was arrested.

The protest appeared to have been arranged after a woman in the neighborhood accused the man of calling some of the neighbors a racial slur.

Vaun Mayes, who helped spread the word about the demonstration, said neighbors organized and requested it.

“A number of folks who typically don’t even come out to everyday protests came due to the videos that have come out showing him harassing and berating neighbors, using the n word, etc.,” he said.

“No one ‘went on his property’, they stood on the next door neighbors property to see him being arrested and used the opposite neighbor’s yard to follow the arrest back into the alley. We made sure we let folks know not to trespass,” he added.

“At some point he or someone else would likely have gotten hurt, and I’m glad that was avoided. These pop up protests are not illegal. People have protested at peoples homes for forever, this is nothing new. No one is exempt from being protested. Politicians, business owners, nor everyday citizens. We have not harmed anyone nor anyone’s property during OUR protests. At some of our protests, the person or people have come out and talked to us, apologized for behaviors, even partied, and or danced with us. It’s all up to the person and how they react.”

According to court records, Mayes is a convicted felon.

The demonstration was part of a series of “protest parties” organized by a group called Justice Tour 2020—Protest Parties MKE.

In a post on Facebook Thursday, Mayes wrote that people are “mad [expletive] at me lol,” adding: “They’ll start a gofundme for the drunken Milwaukee Chainsaw Massacrer next lol. Apparently you can do anything and be defended if you fly a Trump flag.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

