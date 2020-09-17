https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/police-forcefully-drag-man-school-board-meeting-south-dakota-refusing-wear-face-mask-threaten-taser-video/

Police on Monday forcefully dragged a man from a school board meeting in Mitchell, South Dakota for refusing to wear a face mask.

In July, the Mitchell school district imposed a mandate that says people must wear masks on school property.

Police filed into the school board meeting and told Reed Bender, a father of two, he had to leave the meeting because he refused to wear a mask.

“I know you don’t want to do it, but unfortunately, you have to follow these fool’s rules, right?’ Bender said. “Force me out. You’re going to have to drag me out.”

The police officer replied: “If it’s part of their policy that you have to wear a mask while you are here, then you’ve got to wear a mask.”

“You are sowing discord in our communities at every level. It’s disgusting,” said Bender.

One of the police officers threatened additional charges against Bender for refusing to comply.

The officer also pulled out his stun gun after forcefully pulling Bender out of his chair.

There was about 20 people in the school board meeting and Reed Bender was sitting several feet away from the nearest person.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Police forcefully drag man from school board meeting in South Dakota, who REFUSED to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/xEGyxwQMwi — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) September 17, 2020

Additional footage shows many other attendees disgusted with the school board’s decision to call the police on Bender.

“He just wants to have a say in what’s going on. We pay school taxes,” one woman said pointing out that South Dakota does not have a mask mandate. “This is an embarrassment and we all should be embarrassed.”

WATCH:

Part 2 — Woman extremely angry over the forced removal of the mask-less man pic.twitter.com/y5oIZgc7k6 — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) September 17, 2020

