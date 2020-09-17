https://www.theblaze.com/news/maine-woman-dog-poop-trump-supporters

In election years, voters are used to crap mail filling their mailboxes, but in Maine the problem has become literal.

The Hampden Police Department is looking for a woman they say has been committing acts of vandalism,

WGME-TV reports.

Witnesses on Sunday and Monday reported seeing a masked woman dressed in purple, riding a purple bike, and wearing purple crocs delivering unpleasant surprises for homeowners with campaign signs for President Donald Trump on their front lawns.

According to police, this woman is putting dog feces in the mailboxes of Trump supporters.

“She has been picking up dog feces and putting it in mailboxes, specifically of people who have Trump signs outside and she has been also defacing Trump signs, writing comments on the signs,” said Alyshia Canwell, a Hampden Public Safety patrol officer.

Defacing political advertising and vandalism are crimes, police said. They have requested that witnesses contact the Hampden Police Department if they have any information about the suspect.

Other acts of vandalism



This is not the only act of campaign season vandalism in the country committed against supporters for Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

In McLennan County, Texas, KXXV-TV reported Trump 2020 signs were vandalized with paint. One had slurs painted on and the other referenced the Black Lives Matter movement. The Democratic and Republican parties of McLennan County condemned the vandalism and police reminded citizens vandalizing campaign signs is a crime with punitive fines up to $500.

In North Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, political yard signs for former Vice President Biden have been stolen and houses targeted by vandals. Surveillance video reported by KDKA-TV shows three people stealing signage from a home in the middle of the night. The homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous to avoid further targeting, said his home had been egged twice in the last week.

“It’s become so decisive that we have to worry about things like that which is silly,” Lloyd Fernandez, a Biden supporter, said. “Just silly. This is going to be over in 50-something days. Hopefully, everything will go back to normal.”

Vandalism has prompted political leaders on both sides of the aisle in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, to say “enough is enough,” according to the Fond Du Lac Reporter. Republican Chair Rohn Bishop and Democratic Chair Joseph Lavrenz issued a joint statement to condemn vandalism, theft, and destruction of yard signs promoting both presidential campaigns.

“Destruction of political signs is not only wrong it is against the law,” the statement said. “A political yard sign expresses an opinion and that needs to be respected.”

“Candidates and campaign volunteers put money, time and effort into our democratic process during an election cycle. People need to respect that effort and leave the yard signs alone,” it continued. “Democracy rests upon participation and free expression, it should not be interfered with by the lawless actions of some.”

