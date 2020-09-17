https://www.theepochtimes.com/police-union-says-officers-need-to-remain-vigilant-watch-your-back_3504303.html

The National Fraternal Order of Police called on officers around the United States to stay vigilant in the wake of several attacks and ambushes against law enforcement in recent days. This week, several law enforcement officers in several states were shot, including two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in an ambush incident over the weekend. “The unprovoked ambush attacks on law enforcement continue. These attacks will continue and become more violent if we don’t stop the hatred and disgusting rhetoric spewed towards the brave men and women of law enforcement,” the National Fraternal Order of Police, the largest police union in the United States, said in an “OFFICER SAFETY ALERT” on Twitter. In the statement, the union wrote that “as our nation becomes increasingly divided during this unprecedented time, law enforcement officers are the keepers of the peace and stand firm on the thin blue line, placing themselves between order and …

