Younger voters say they’ll choose Joe Biden over President Donald Trump in November, but they aren’t crazy about either choice, an analysis conducted from January through August of this year shows.

The analysis, conducted for Quibi and NBC News about voters from Generation Z (ages 18-23) and millennials (ages 24-39) reveals the following, according to NBC News:

Gen Z voters, who make up about 7% of the electorate, say they’ll pick Biden by 57% to 33%.

Millennials, who make up about 25% of the electorate, pick Biden by 55% to 35%.

Gen Z voters view Trump negatively by 59% to 27% positively; they view Biden negatively by 41% to 26% positively.

Millennials view Trump negatively by 57% to 32% positively; they view Biden negatively by 41% to 29% positively.

Baby boomers, ages 56-74, and those in the “silent generation” of voters over 75 gave Biden a slight net-positive favorable rating.

Over a third of Gen Z voters of color, 34%, viewed Biden negatively, while 27% of millennial voters of color view him negatively.

47% of white Gen Z and millennial voters viewed Biden negatively.

42% of white Gen Z and millennial voters say they would vote for Trump over Biden. 22% of Gen Z voters of color and 19% of millennial voters of color said they would vote for Trump.

Gen Z women picked Biden by 69% to 25%; millennial women picked Biden by 65% to 28%.

Gen Z men picked Biden over Trump by 44% to 42%; millennial men picked Biden by 45% to 42%.

40% of Gen Z voters were people of color, compared to 29% of millennial voters, 24% of Gen X voters, 17% of boomer voters, and 19% of the silent generation voters.

The analysis, compiled by Democrat polling firm Hart Research and Republican polling firm Public Opinion Strategies aggregates results from polls from a total of 457 Generation Z respondents, with a margin of error of +/- 4.58 percentage points. A total of 1,611 millennial respondents were polled, with a margin of error of +/- 2.44 percentage points.

