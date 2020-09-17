https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/morningconsult-poll-biden-liberal/2020/09/17/id/987500

Republicans’ and President Donald Trump’s attempts to portray Democratic opponent Joe Biden as very liberal has had only a modest impact on voters’ perceptions of the former vice president, a poll released Thursday said.

On a scale of 1 to 7 with 1 being the “very liberal” and 7 being the “very conservative,” a survey of 1,991 registered voters conducted Sept. 11-14, rated Biden a 2.7, while running mate and California Sen. Kamala Harris was listed at 2.5, according to a poll by the Washington-based market research company Morning Consult.

That was a half of a point more liberal than the 3.2 rating voters gave Biden in March, following the Super Tuesday primaries that eliminated nearly all of his competitors except Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Conversely, Trump averaged a rating of 5.8 and Vice President Mike Pence a 6.0, which was slightly more conservative than the 5.6 average Trump received in March.

Morning Consult’s poll was conducted online and “weighted to approximate a target sample of registered voters.” Among the considerations were age, gender, education, race and region, it said.

Regarding the questions seeking the judgment of the relative political ideologies of the candidates, the poll included 42% Democrats (832), 31% Republicans (609) and 28% independents (550).

Nearly a third of those surveyed (30%, 596) considered Biden “very liberal”, 14% (273) rated him a 2 on the scale, 16% (312) gave him a 3 and 21% (424) perceived him as “moderate.” Eleven percent didn’t know or had no opinion.

Only 9% considered him on the conservative side of the scale.

By contrast, 43% (855) perceived Trump as “very conservative.” He was considered a 6 by 18% (359) and a 5 by 8% (159).

Eight percent (155) thought of him as moderate and 6% considered him “very liberal.”

