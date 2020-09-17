https://www.outkick.com/president-donald-trump-no-other-president-wouldve-brought-big-10-back/

President Donald Trump visited with Outkick’s Clay Travis this morning on Clay’s Outkick The Coverage radio program on Fox Sports Radio.

“I got the Big 10 [back], no other president would have gotten involved with that,” Trump tells Clay at the 14:50 mark. “Can you imagine Biden doing it? He is a low-energy person. I used to call Jeb Bush ‘low energy.’ Jeb is extraordinarily energetic compared to Sleepy Joe.”

In the interview, Trump also discussed his debate prep around the 12:30 mark. “In many ways, it could be easier,” Trump compared to the 2016’s debates with Hillary Clinton.

