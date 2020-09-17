https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-trump-slams-revisionist-history-1619-project-during-speech-on-restoring-patriotic-education

President Trump delivered remarks today at the White House Conference on American History at the National Archives. He spoke against far-leftist indoctrination and announced the 1776 Commission, which would fund patriotic education in service to America’s mission of equality.

“It will teach our children about the miracle of American history” and honour the 250th anniversary of America’s founding. Trump lauded the country as the “most fair, equal, and prosperous nation in human history.”

Trump has come out in opposition to critical race theory, and his speech today was no different. He slammed The New York Time‘s “1619 Project,” Howard Zinn, and the “crusade against American history.”

Trump upheld the values of American democracy and the nation’s dedication to equal justice under law.

The mission of this first ever conference on American History was “to defend the legacy of America’s founding, the virtue of America’s heroes and the nobility of the American character.”

Trump said that “we must clear away the twisted web of lies in our schools and classrooms, and teach our children the magnificent truth about our country.”

Trump slammed critical race theory indoctrination, as well, and announced a grant for a pro-American curriculum that “celebrates the truth about our nation’s great history.”

He spoke as to America’s exceptionalism on the world stage, and that growing up in America is to believe that “anything is possible.”

He spoke against the far leftist demonstrations that the country has seen this summer, the tearing down of statues, and the tearing down of the belief in American exceptionalism and a faith in democracy.

Trump slammed cancel culture and mainstream media and leftist ideologues who would destroy the American ethos. He said that “we are here today to declare that we will never submit to tyranny. We will reclaim our history and our country for citizens of every race, colour, religion and creed.”

Today marked the anniversary of the signing of the Constitution in 1787.

Trump called out the state and locality of Dover, Del. for pulling down the statue of Cesar Rodney, noted Constitutional delegate, who broke the deadlock. He noted that Biden said nothing while the statue was removed by municipal mandate. Rodney’s statue is one of many that Trump intends to bring to a new sculpture garden to fruition that will feature the likenesses of great Americans.

