(UPLIFTING TODAY) – Earlier this month, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle signed a deal with Netflix that is said to be worth up to $150 million. Sources have since come forward to reveal that Harry’s older brother Prince William is “livid” over the deal because of the controversial way that “The Crown” is portraying their mother Princess Diana’s struggle with bulimia.

The U.K. Telegraph reported that the upcoming season of “The Crown,” which is set to come out in November, will be depicting a dark period for the British royal family. Not only will the show follow the separation of Prince Charles and Diana, it will also portray Diana’s struggle with an eating disorder.

“William and other senior royals are incredibly uncomfortable about this drama and livid Harry is now in partnership with the company that’s airing it,” a television insider said. “It’s the latest in a long line of flashpoints between the brothers, but there are few more sensitive subjects than the plight of their mother.”

