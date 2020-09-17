https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/princeton-facing-investigation-feds-president-confirms-racism/

Not long ago, the president of Princeton, Christopher Eisgruber, wrote a nearly 1,800-word treatise on the “systemic racism” at the school and how much damage has resulted.

Now, he’s under investigation by the feds for “systemic racism” at the school.

The problem is that it’s illegal for schools with such components in their curricula and programs to get federal money. And Princeton does.

Eisgruber had written earlier this month that he had charged his cabinet “to develop plans to combat systemic racism at Princeton and beyond.”

He noted, “We must ask how Princeton can address systemic racism in the world, and we must also ask how to address it within our own community. That is true even though, for at least the past fifty years, this university has committed itself to becoming more inclusive. At a university that, for most of its history, intentionally and systematically excluded people of color, women, Jews, and other minorities, Princetonians – from the oldest alumni to the newest undergraduates – now take pride in the diversity of our community.”

Perhaps not astutely, he confirmed, “Racist assumptions from the past also remain embedded in structures of the university itself. For example, Princeton inherits from earlier generations at least nine departments and programs organized around European languages and culture, but only a single, relatively small program in African studies.”

It is Tiana Lowe, in a commentary at the Washington Examiner, who revealed that the Department of Education now has informed Princeton “it is under investigation following the school president’s declaration that racism was ’embedded’ in the institution.”

“According to a letter the Department of Education sent to Princeton that was obtained by the Washington Examiner, such an admission from Eisgruber raises concerns that Princeton has been receiving tens of millions of dollars of federal funds in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which declares that ‘no person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.'”

The feds are starting out with a formal records request to find out if “Princeton has lied to the public with their marketing and to the department in their promise to not uphold racist standards in accordance with receiving federal funds.”

The letter from the government states: “Based on its admitted racism, the U.S. Department of Education (‘Department’) is concerned Princeton’s nondiscrimination and equal opportunity assurances in its Program Participation Agreements from at least 2013 to the present may have been false. The department is further concerned Princeton perhaps knew, or should have known, these assurances were false at the time they were made. Finally, the department is further concerned Princeton’s many nondiscrimination and equal opportunity claims to students, parents, and consumers in the market for education certificates may have been false, misleading, and actionable substantial misrepresentations in violation of 20 U.S.C. § 1094(c)(3)(B) and 34 CFR 668.71(c).”

It said, “Therefore, the Department’s Office of Postsecondary Education, in consultation with the Department’s Office of the General Counsel, is opening this investigation.”

The information being sought right away includes what evidence Princeton used in its determination that the university is racist, all the records regarding Eisgruber’s letter and a “spreadsheet identifying each person who has, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, been excluded from participation in, been denied the benefits of, or been subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance as a result of the Princeton racism or ‘damage’ referenced in the president’s letter.”

