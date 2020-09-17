https://hannity.com/media-room/report-dc-public-schools-spend-30k-per-student-just-23-of-teens-proficient-in-reading-and-math/

AOC: US Needs ‘Climate Transition, Free Education, Healthcare, Apprenticeships’ to Combat Coronavirus

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.16.20

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez weighed-in Monday on the country’s efforts to combat the effects of Coronavirus; calling for “climate transition,” education expansion, free healthcare, and apprenticeships to offset the disease.

“What we should seriously start to consider now for the medium & long term (bc it will take time) is New Deal-style policy. We need a mix of policies to help put a lot of people to work. Climate transition, edu expansion w/ apprenticeships & colleges, M4A. These are jobs bills,” posted AOC on social media.

What we should seriously start to consider now for the medium & long term (bc it will take time) is New Deal-style policy. We need a mix of policies to help put a lot of people to work. Climate transition, edu expansion w/ apprenticeships & colleges, M4A. These are jobs bills. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 16, 2020

Her comments come hours after NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announce a citywide shutdown on all theaters, bars, restaurants, and nightclubs to prevent new infections.

“Mayor Bill de Blasio announced late Sunday that the Big Apple’s nightlife will shut down and its restaurants and bars will only provide takeout or delivery service as authorities struggle to get ahead of the mounting coronavirus pandemic,” reports the NY Post.

Businesses have until 9am Tuesday morning to close their dining rooms to patrons. The move also applies to Starbucks, McDonalds, and other quick-service restaurants.

“Our lives are all changing in ways that were unimaginable just a week ago,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

BREAKING: Statement from @NYCMayor on restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. pic.twitter.com/rMK5rhCPL4 — NYC Mayor’s Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) March 16, 2020

“We are taking a series of actions that we never would have taken otherwise in an effort to save the lives of loved ones and our neighbors,” he added.

“This virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together,” de Blasio’s statement said. “We have to break that cycle.”

Read the full report here.

Source: NY Post