AOC: US Needs ‘Climate Transition, Free Education, Healthcare, Apprenticeships’ to Combat Coronavirus
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.16.20
Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez weighed-in Monday on the country’s efforts to combat the effects of Coronavirus; calling for “climate transition,” education expansion, free healthcare, and apprenticeships to offset the disease.
“What we should seriously start to consider now for the medium & long term (bc it will take time) is New Deal-style policy. We need a mix of policies to help put a lot of people to work. Climate transition, edu expansion w/ apprenticeships & colleges, M4A. These are jobs bills,” posted AOC on social media.
Her comments come hours after NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announce a citywide shutdown on all theaters, bars, restaurants, and nightclubs to prevent new infections.
“Mayor Bill de Blasio announced late Sunday that the Big Apple’s nightlife will shut down and its restaurants and bars will only provide takeout or delivery service as authorities struggle to get ahead of the mounting coronavirus pandemic,” reports the NY Post.
Businesses have until 9am Tuesday morning to close their dining rooms to patrons. The move also applies to Starbucks, McDonalds, and other quick-service restaurants.
“Our lives are all changing in ways that were unimaginable just a week ago,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.
“We are taking a series of actions that we never would have taken otherwise in an effort to save the lives of loved ones and our neighbors,” he added.
“This virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together,” de Blasio’s statement said. “We have to break that cycle.”
BAD EDUCATION: AOC Ignores Founding Fathers, Says DC Residents ‘Second Class Citizens’
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.20.19
Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threw her full support behind the Democrats’ recent push to make Washington, DC the 51st state; completely ignoring the Founding Fathers’ intent on creating an autonomous federal district.
“DC was the 1st territory in the United States to free the enslaved. It’s where Black Americans fled the tyranny of slavery & towards greater freedom, to DC. Yet today it’s where 2nd class citizenship reigns, and the right to vote is denied. It’s time to recognize DC statehood,” posted AOC on social media.
Democrats in the House of Representatives launched a historic bid to transform the District of Columbia into a full-blown state this week; a move that would give the federal territory one Congressperson and two Senators.
“House Democrats, in their first hearing on D.C. statehood in more than 25 years, on Thursday advocated for the District of Columbia to become the country’s 51st state as Republicans raised concerns about recent corruption scandals involving local D.C. officials,” reports Fox News.
“Critics of D.C. statehood have long cited local corruption as one reason to oppose statehood,” adds Fox. “Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said he wanted Thursday’s hearing to delve into the ongoing scandal involving D.C. Councilman Jack Evans.”
“Sadly the allegations against Mr. Evans are just the latest in a series of local D.C. political scandals,” Jordan said. “We cannot and should not ignore these unpleasant facts.”
Earlier this week, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser installed hundreds of ‘51-star’ flags across Washington to signal her support for statehood.
“DC veterans have served and died for their country, yet they lack representation in Congress. Join us tomorrow as we raise the 51 star flag, honor our vets and rally behind DC statehood,” posted the Mayor on social media.