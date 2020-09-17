https://hannity.com/media-room/report-minneapolis-city-council-alarmed-by-crime-surge-months-after-defunding-police-department/

CITIES SPIRAL: Seattle Councilmember Wonders Why ‘Looting Bothers People’ When ‘People Die Everyday’

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.02.20

Far-left Seattle Councilmember Tammy Morales stunned her own constituents this week after violent protests rocked her city; saying she can’t figure out “why looting bothers people” when “people die everyday.”

“It does make me wonder and ask the question why looting bothers people so much more than knowing that across the country, black men and women are dying every day, and far too often at the hands of those who are sworn to protect and serve,” said Morales.

This is dangerous. Socialist Seattle Councilmember Tammy Morales defending the weekend violence, telling her comrades on the Council: “I don’t want to hear is for our constituents to be told to be civil, not to be reactionary, to be told looting doesn’t solve anything.” pic.twitter.com/NVUBfYVrwS — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 2, 2020

I want to acknowledge that much of the violence and destruction, both here in Seattle and across the country, has been instigated and perpetuated by white men. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) May 31, 2020

“I want to acknowledge that much of the violence and destruction, both here in Seattle and across the country, has been instigated and perpetuated by white men,” added the Mayor.

Read the full report here.