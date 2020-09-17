https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020/09/rocket-attack-targets-us-embassy-in-baghdad-second-in-two-days/

A rocket attack struck near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq on Wednesday, marking the second attack in the area in under two days.

Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto confirmed the attack took place.

“Iraqi Security Media Cell has confirmed a Katyusha rocket fell inside the Green Zone, specifically near a residential apartment. There was no damage or casualties reported. Outlaw groups continue to target Iraqis,” Marotto said.

Iraqi Security Media Cell has confirmed a Katyusha rocket fell inside the Green Zone, specifically near a residential apartment. There was no damage or casualties reported. Outlaw groups continue to target Iraqis. — OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) September 16, 2020

Katyusha rockets are Soviet-era rockets frequently used by militia groups in Iraq.

– ADVERTISEMENT –

Iraqi Security Media Cell also posted a statement on the attack.

“A Katyusha missile fell inside the Green Zone in Baghdad, specifically on residential building No. 31 in the Al-Qadisiyah residential complex. No damage or losses were recorded, and the launch was launched from the Amel neighborhood near the Al-Hadi Mosque,” said a translated tweet from the Cell.

سقوط صاروخ نوع كاتيوشا داخل المنطقة الخضراء ببغداد، وتحديدا على العمارة السكنية رقم 31 في مجمع القادسية السكني ولَم تسجل أضرار أو خسائر وتاشر الانطلاق مِن حي العامل بالقرب مِن جامع الهادي . — خلية الإعلام الأمني🇮🇶 (@SecMedCell) September 16, 2020

Journalist Siddhant Anand posted a video alleging to show the smoky aftermath of the attack and the sounds of sirens at the U.S. Embassy in the distance. The authenticity of the video cannot yet be confirmed.

Other images on social media show damage near the scene.

Reported image of the impact. pic.twitter.com/SJ1jLCWgJ5 — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) September 16, 2020

The attack comes just a day after video showed a U.S.-deployed Counter Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) system taking out two Katyusha rockets in the Green Zone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

