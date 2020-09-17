http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_EuNupDnil4/

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) called the Hunter Biden-Burisma investigation was “not the legitimate role of government,” during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee business meeting on Wednesday.

Homeland Security Committee chairman Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has defended the investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s dealings with Ukraine and his role on the board of energy company Burisma.

Romney said, “I’ll call it the Biden-Burisma investigation and that I think from the outset had the earmarks of a political exercise. I’m fearful that comments made in the media recently have only confirmed that perspective.”

He continued, “Obviously, it is the province of campaigns and political parties’ opposition research, the media, to carry out political endeavors — to learn about or dust up one’s opponent. But it’s not the legitimate role of government for Congress, or for taxpayer expense, to be used in an effort to damage political opponents.”

He added, “I do believe it is very important that the committees of Congress and ours in particular not fall into an increasing pattern that we are seeing which is using taxpayer dollars and the power of Congress to do political work. That is the role of campaigns.”

