As we told you yesterday, President Trump hosted an event at the White House during which a historic Middle East peace deal was signed. CNN used the event as an opportunity for some social distance shaming.

Writing in The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, whose anonymously sourced “scoop” caused a Democrat feeding frenzy until the story fell apart and was then eclipsed by Bob Woodward’s recorded interview with Trump, had an approach to the peace deal that was not unexpected. But just in case, this deserves to be prefaced with a beverage warning:

One thing’s for sure:

And we’re totally digging the term “authoritarian-curious leaders”:

According to the lefty media and former members of the Obama administration the only path to Middle East peace might have involved shipping another pallet of cash to Tehran.

How quickly the news cycle moves along!

Obligatory:

