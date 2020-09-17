https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/rural-springfield-mo-public-schools-teaching-kids-critical-race-theory-including-saying-maga-calling-cops-white-supremacy/

This came from a reader in Springfield, Missouri a rural part of Missouri. Since the Obama years Missouri is a solid red state.

But that won’t stop the public schools from brainwashing and shaming the kids.

Springfield public schools has an office of diversity and inclusion and the school district is pushing critical race theory to kids in the area to get them to hate their heritage, their state and the country they live in.

Here are a few slides from the racist filth they are teaching kids in Springfield.

If you disagree with their racist indoctrination that makes you a racist too.

It’s on the third page of the handout.

The “Denial of White Privilege” is covert white supremacy. And “Make America Great Again” and “Calling the cops on black people” is also more evidence of white supremacy.

