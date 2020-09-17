https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/516924-schumer-lashes-out-at-trump-over-blue-states-remark-what-a-disgrace

Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerDemocrats scramble on COVID-19 relief amid division, Trump surprise Pelosi, Schumer ‘encouraged’ by Trump call for bigger coronavirus relief package Schumer, Sanders call for Senate panel to address election security MORE (D-N.Y.) took aim at President Trump Donald John TrumpBarr criticizes DOJ in speech declaring all agency power ‘is invested in the attorney general’ Military leaders asked about using heat ray on protesters outside White House: report Powell warns failure to reach COVID-19 deal could ‘scar and damage’ economy MORE Thursday over the president’s comment that the U.S. had dealt well with the coronavirus pandemic “if you took the blue states out.”

“Yes, Mr. President, if you don’t count the total number of Americans who have died, you might think it’s not so bad,” Schumer said on the Senate floor Thursday. “If you close your eyes and pretend that half of the country doesn’t exist, maybe some might think you didn’t do such a spectacularly awful job.”

Schumer went on to call the president’s remarks “a disgrace” and “monstrous.”

“What kind of person looks at the number of dead citizens in the country he is supposed to lead and in an attempt to glamorize himself dismisses every American who died in a state that didn’t support the president politically?” he added. “Isn’t that awful? Why does the outcome of an election determine if these lives should be counted?”

In a briefing Wednesday, Trump defended the federal handling of the virus relative to other countries, saying “if you take the blue states out, we’re at a level that I don’t think anybody in the world would be at.”

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) also blasted the president’s comment Wednesday afternoon, tweeting that it was “quite simply one of the most appalling and inhuman statements ever uttered by an American President.”

“2,884 Virginians have died during this pandemic. Their lives matter,” he added. “The people they left behind feel pain at their loss. They deserve better than erasure by a president who thinks they are expendable because he only understands human lives in terms of their value to himself.”

Several states that Trump won in 2016 are in the top 10 in the U.S. for highest number of cases, including Texas, Florida, Georgia, Arizona and North Carolina, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

