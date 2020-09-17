https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/seattle-area-schools-tell-2nd-graders-cops-racist/

(MY NORTHWEST) – Two Seattle-area schools are using the Black Lives Matter movement to push anti-police curriculum to second graders. When asked why the content was chosen to begin with, districts haven’t been especially forthcoming.

Among the lessons being promoted, either in the virtual classroom or via third-party resources to parents, students as young as 7-years-old are taught that racist police routinely target innocent Black Americans but don’t suffer consequences because police cover for each other. Content also pushes far-left social justice causes as students are told to become social justice activists.

What’s worse, the schools only remove or revise the content after parents complain.

