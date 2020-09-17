https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/paul-covid-bill-republicans/2020/09/17/id/987476

It does not make economic sense to pass a larger coronavirus stimulus bill, like Democrats want and risk going further into debt, Sen. Rand Paul said Thursday, after President Donald Trump urged Republicans to go higher on their relief bill offer.

“(If ) we could print up money and give it to people, why wouldn’t we do it all the time?” the Kentucky Republican said on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria.”

“There are economic ramifications to this. We have accumulated nearly $4 trillion, maybe $5 trillion in debt in one year.”

He pointed out how unhappy Americans were with former President George W. Bush when he accumulated $5 trillion in debt over 8 years, but now there is $5 trillion in debt in one year.

“So much debt at one time makes no economic sense,” said Paul, adding that it is dangerous.

The economy was killed because the government shut it down, he continued, and he believes that if Democrat governors get extra money, they’ll keep their states closed down.

“You have to tell governors, guess what, there is no free money,” said Paul. “They have to open the economy. That is what has to happen.”

He added that the United States has a per capita mortality that is higher than Sweden’s, which “did little of anything” to stem the coronavirus.

“New York had incredible government intervention,” said Paul. “Their economy is still closed in many ways. New York had three times a higher rate than any place in the world. Maybe the government did the wrong thing by shutting the economy down. Maybe we should have protected our elderly. (That’s) something Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo seems to forgotten in all his edicts.”

