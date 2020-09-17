https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/17/shameful-new-republic-gets-a-bipartisan-hammering-for-repulsive-tweet-about-joni-ernst-and-her-senate-career/
We’ve seen some awful takes this year, but this take from The New Republic has to be right up there with the worst:
Joni Ernst survived an abusive husband. Her Senate career may not survive an abusive president. https://t.co/BtEUmCry5P
— The New Republic (@newrepublic) September 17, 2020
Suffice to say that tweet is getting a bipartisan hammering:
This is disgusting.
— Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 17, 2020
Just here to watch you get ratioed
— TKJ (@jonesyouknow) September 17, 2020
Who wrote this garbage
— Morehouse (@art_morehouse) September 17, 2020
What a disgusting, vile, sexist headline. Way to victim shame. https://t.co/J7wtuxpTY9
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 17, 2020
Even by the new @newrepublic standards, this is just ghastly. https://t.co/vedMc8cpl4
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 17, 2020
Who on earth would think this tweet is OK? https://t.co/5Xr4g0F61i
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 17, 2020
I think everyone should be able to agree that this is an absolutely outrageous tweet. https://t.co/WsWzU8f0Ta
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 17, 2020
It seems that yes, everybody does agree.
Trust me, there is a way to write a critical piece about Joni Enst without doing this. Ugh. https://t.co/GB9r0NF1Y1
— Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) September 17, 2020
Yeah, let’s not do this. https://t.co/aXpq5R88yI
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 17, 2020
I’m as liberal as they come and I agree with every criticism being posted above. Just a terrible piece here.
— HeyMan800 (@HeyMan800) September 17, 2020
You people are ghouls. https://t.co/SE1f2ZuqhE
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 17, 2020
Shameful. https://t.co/lIvFbt61aK
— Olivia PC (@olivia_pc) September 17, 2020
This is poisonous garbage. If this were put out by National Review or Washington Examiner against a female Democrat, @JakeTapper, @BrianStelter, @OliverDarcy, @BriKeilarCNN, @DanaBashCNN, @JohnKingCNN, @JoyAnnReid, @MorningMika, and all the rest would be having multiple segments. https://t.co/QHIRqwcZSu
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2020
It’s been hours and this abomination still hasn’t been deleted and an apology/firing issued?
— Mike Stankiewicz (@MikeStankiewic_) September 17, 2020
Things one absolutely should not do in a tweet: draw a comparison between an actual abusive situation the subject of your piece survived and … pretty much anything else. https://t.co/HILCj0PJHd
— Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) September 17, 2020
I know I’m not adding anything by making this statement, but just to join the chorus:
This is deeply inappropriate. https://t.co/bedTQvxyN2
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 17, 2020
This is absolutely repulsive. The tweet & article. https://t.co/S9631Siliv
— Lauren Luxenburg (@LaurenC_Lux) September 17, 2020
it isnt too late. just press delete
— jesse (@N3on_Online) September 17, 2020
This is shameful. https://t.co/fRvAQBrBwL
— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 17, 2020
This is disgusting. Have some decency and delete this trash. https://t.co/5wXy65jMen
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 17, 2020
As of now it’s been up a few hours and hasn’t been deleted.