https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/17/shameful-new-republic-gets-a-bipartisan-hammering-for-repulsive-tweet-about-joni-ernst-and-her-senate-career/

We’ve seen some awful takes this year, but this take from The New Republic has to be right up there with the worst:

Joni Ernst survived an abusive husband. Her Senate career may not survive an abusive president. https://t.co/BtEUmCry5P — The New Republic (@newrepublic) September 17, 2020

Suffice to say that tweet is getting a bipartisan hammering:

This is disgusting. — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 17, 2020

Just here to watch you get ratioed — TKJ (@jonesyouknow) September 17, 2020

Who wrote this garbage — Morehouse (@art_morehouse) September 17, 2020

What a disgusting, vile, sexist headline. Way to victim shame. https://t.co/J7wtuxpTY9 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 17, 2020

Even by the new @newrepublic standards, this is just ghastly. https://t.co/vedMc8cpl4 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 17, 2020

Who on earth would think this tweet is OK? https://t.co/5Xr4g0F61i — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 17, 2020

I think everyone should be able to agree that this is an absolutely outrageous tweet. https://t.co/WsWzU8f0Ta — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 17, 2020

It seems that yes, everybody does agree.

Trust me, there is a way to write a critical piece about Joni Enst without doing this. Ugh. https://t.co/GB9r0NF1Y1 — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) September 17, 2020

Yeah, let’s not do this. https://t.co/aXpq5R88yI — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 17, 2020

I’m as liberal as they come and I agree with every criticism being posted above. Just a terrible piece here. — HeyMan800 (@HeyMan800) September 17, 2020

You people are ghouls. https://t.co/SE1f2ZuqhE — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 17, 2020

It’s been hours and this abomination still hasn’t been deleted and an apology/firing issued? — Mike Stankiewicz (@MikeStankiewic_) September 17, 2020

Things one absolutely should not do in a tweet: draw a comparison between an actual abusive situation the subject of your piece survived and … pretty much anything else. https://t.co/HILCj0PJHd — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) September 17, 2020

I know I’m not adding anything by making this statement, but just to join the chorus: This is deeply inappropriate. https://t.co/bedTQvxyN2 — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 17, 2020

This is absolutely repulsive. The tweet & article. https://t.co/S9631Siliv — Lauren Luxenburg (@LaurenC_Lux) September 17, 2020

it isnt too late. just press delete — jesse (@N3on_Online) September 17, 2020

This is shameful. https://t.co/fRvAQBrBwL — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 17, 2020

This is disgusting. Have some decency and delete this trash. https://t.co/5wXy65jMen — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 17, 2020

As of now it’s been up a few hours and hasn’t been deleted.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

