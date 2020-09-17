https://www.dailywire.com/news/someones-office-got-some-polling-data-pelosi-finally-condemns-violent-rioting-doesnt-name-blm-antifa

After months of destructive and costly riots popping up in mostly Democrat-controlled cities across the nation, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has finally condemned the violence—though she did not mention Black Lives Matter or Antifa by name.

“We support peaceful demonstrations. We participate in them. They are part of the essence of our democracy. That does not include looting, starting fires, or rioting,” Pelosi said Thursday, rebuking accusations that Democrats have not denounced the violence. “They should be prosecuted. That is lawlessness.”

According to a USA Today “fact check” last month, Pelosi did not condemn violent acts by Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters for the recent destruction, though the outlet did note that Pelosi once condemned violent acts from “people calling themselves Antifa,” way back in 2017.

Speaker Pelosi: “We support peaceful demonstrations. We participate in them. They are part of the essence of our democracy. That does not include looting, starting fires, or rioting. They should be prosecuted. That is lawlessness.” pic.twitter.com/Xq89RLR70f — The Hill (@thehill) September 17, 2020

The change in tune was noticed online. Conservative writer Stephen L. Miller, for example, quipped, “Someone’s office got some polling data.”

Someone’s office got some polling data. https://t.co/t6kuEiwC5e — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2020

Indeed, recent polling in so-called “riot zones” shows President Donald Trump being favored significantly against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The Daily Wire reported Wednesday:

A new poll from Rassmussen Reports suggests that “Riot Zone” voters — those who live in and around areas affected by recent looting and destruction — favor President Donald Trump’s approach to handling unrest by a 2-to-1 margin. The Washington Examiner reports that the poll, which, as The Daily Wire pointed out Wednesday, also has Trump leading for the first time, shows that “63% of voters who have seen violent protests in their community ‘strongly approve’ of the president — just 35% don’t.”

“The survey is the latest showing Trump winning the ‘law and order vote’ as the country sees violence from the protests expand from big cities to smaller communities, such as Lancaster, Pennsylvania,” The Washington Examiner noted, adding: “Trump’s position is not only winning fans but may also be helping his overall approval rating. Rasmussen, for example, also said that Trump’s approval rating is 51% for a second day. At this stage of his presidency and reelection campaign, former President Barack Obama had a 49% approval rating.”

President Trump and his surrogates are clearly aware of the winning “law and order” message, in stark contrast with elected Democrats. A viral video compiled last month highlights the destructive riots and top Democrats’ heated remarks, including from Speaker Pelosi.

Featured at both the beginning and end of the video compilation, Pelosi refers to Republicans and the White House as “domestic enemies” and “enemies of the state” and boosts “uprisings all over the country.”

“We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic,” the speaker said in August. “And sadly, the domestic enemies to our voting system and our honoring our Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States.”

“They’re doing everything they can—suppress the vote with your actions, scare people, intimidate by saying law enforcement will be there, diminish the role of the postal system in all of this,” Pelosi said, adding, “It’s really actually shameful. Enemies of the state.”

Additionally, in June of 2018, Pelosi said while speaking about humanitarian issues at the border, “I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country—and maybe there will be, when [people] realize that this is a policy that they defend.”

