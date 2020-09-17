https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/yougov-vaccine-election/2020/09/17/id/987486

Most Americans wouldn’t trust any COVID-19 vaccine released before Election Day, a new poll showed.

In the Economist/YouGov survey released Thursday, Republicans and Democrats had both safety and efficacy concerns about a vaccine made available before Nov. 3.

The poll showed among all respondents, 59% said they’d either “distrust somewhat” or “distrust completely” the vaccine’s safety or efficacy; 36% said they’d completely distrust it.

In a party breakdown, the poll found that 50% of Republicans agree with the majority about the trustworthiness of a pre-election vaccine.

And among those who intend to vote for President Donald Trump, 44% said they won’t trust a pre-election vaccine compared with 39% who said they would.

In other results from the poll:

— 72% said they were either “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” about coronavirus vaccines being fast-tracked through the approval process — including 70% of Republicans and 66% of Trump voters.

— 39% said they will be vaccinated “if and when” one becomes available.

