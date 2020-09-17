https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/teacher-tells-white-student-doesnt-right-opinion/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – A video clip shows a grandmother confronting a teacher over the phone about how she told a student she didn’t have a right to an opinion because she was “white” and “blonde.”

The footage starts with the grandmother explaining to the teacher that her granddaughter is crying and hasn’t been to school because of this “BLM crap.”

She then accuses the teacher of telling her granddaughter that she had no right to express an opinion on the issue because she’s British, white and has blonde hair.

After being told there is an audio recording of the exchange, the teacher responds, “Well I can’t remember, maybe.”

The teacher then accuses the granddaughter Kelsey of having white privilege and saying she didn’t “live through” what the other girl involved in the discussion (who was evidently black) had experienced.

It subsequently emerged that Kelsey had refused to honor Black Lives Matter and the teacher had immediately took the black student’s side because “Kelsey isn’t in a position to know how black girls feel.”

