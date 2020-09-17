https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/teen-arrested-ambush-style-shooting-arizona-state-trooper?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A male teenage was arrested Thursday for an alleged, “ambush-style” shooting attempt on an Arizona state trooper.

Luis German Espinoza Acuna, 17, used an AK-47 to shoot at the trooper. Troopers were in the area to execute a warrant on a wanted suspect, according to ABC News. The trooper was sitting in an unmarked car wearing visible police attire.

The teen pulled up in a car with another individual, honked the horn, got out of the passenger seat, and “immediately opened up and opened fire” on the trooper. The trooper jumped out of his vehicle and started shooting back at the gunman along with a different trooper nearby. No one was injured.

The suspect was arrested. However, the driver fled the scene and Arizona police are still searching for him, ABC also reported.

“There was no question, it was an ambush,” Col. Heston Silbert, director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, said at a press conference Thursday night. “He was identifiable as a police officer.”

