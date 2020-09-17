https://www.theblaze.com/news/texas-school-kyle-rittenhouse-hero

A Texas school is facing criticism after one of its teacher’s assignments listed Kyle Rittenhouse as a “hero for the modern age.”

Rittenhouse — who is being tried as an adult — faces murder charges after he allegedly killed two rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and wounded another on Aug. 25 during ongoing protests.

His lawyer, John Pierce, said Rittenhouse acted in self-defense during the riots.

What are the details?

According to Newsweek, students at W.T. White High School in Dallas were directed to complete the assignment, which named Rittenhouse — alongside people such as César Chávez, George Floyd, Mahatma Gandhi, Malcolm X, and Joseph D. Rosenbaum, one of the people Rittenhouse purportedly killed — as subjects of an assignment titled “Hero for the Modern Age.”

Part one of the assignment directed students to choose a “hero” from the list and write a half-page biography about the subject.

Part two of the assignment directed students to write a page-long essay on the individual from the list who best demonstrates their “concept of a hero.”

Needless to say, the assignment caused a ripple of concern throughout the school community.

A spokesperson for the Dallas Independent School District told the outlet, “An unapproved assignment posted in Google Classroom yesterday has been brought to our attention.”

“Understandably,” the statement continued, “this caused concern for the impacted students, and we apologize. Campus administration immediately removed the unapproved content and students are not required to complete that assignment.”

The statement added, “Due to personnel policies, we are not able to comment further, however, the appropriate steps are being followed pending investigation. Racial equity is a top priority in Dallas ISD, and we remain committed to providing a robust teaching environment where all students can learn.”

“It is important that we continue to be culturally sensitive to our diverse populations and provide a space of respect and values,” the statement concluded.

