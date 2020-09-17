https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/1776-commission-trump-sign-executive-order-create-national-commission-promote-patriotic-education-video/

President Trump on Thursday said he will be signing an executive order to create a “national commission to promote patriotic education.”

The project will be called “The 1776 Commission.”

Vice President Mike Pence and a panel of history experts joined President Trump as he delivered remarks in Washington, DC on Thursday.

President Trump no longer wants the US public school system to brainwash students to be ashamed of American history.

Trump slammed the 1619 Project, a new program created by the hate news organization formerly known as the New York Times to redefine America as a horrible, racist sh*thole, as “toxic propaganda”

“Critical race theory, the 1619 Project, and the crusade against American history is toxic propaganda — an ideological poison that, if not removed, will dissolve the civic bonds that tie us together,” Trump said. “The only path to national unity is through our shared identity as Americans. That is why it is so urgent that we finally restore patriotic education to our schools.”

WATCH:

President Trump says he will sign an executive order to create a “national commission to promote patriotic education.” It will be called “The 1776 Commission” pic.twitter.com/LRicAiIj3i — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 17, 2020

Signed:

President @realDonaldTrump signs an executive order to promote patriotic education! pic.twitter.com/fWoEMvU9e2 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 17, 2020

