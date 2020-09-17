https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/17/the-lincoln-project-blows-the-lid-off-the-trump-administration-planning-for-war-against-peaceful-protesters-video/
For a while, we’ve just been pointing and laughing at the Lincoln Project.
But guys, we’re starting to think there might be something psychologically wrong with them:
They were planning for war. pic.twitter.com/b5IKr6jNWm
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 17, 2020
Who was “planning for war,” Lincoln Project? The Trump administration, or the deranged thugs beating people up and setting everything on fire?
Sad but true
— Susan (@SusanCloned) September 17, 2020
No, Susan. It’s just sad.
“Peaceful protestors”? You people are a joke
— Southernraised 🇺🇸 (@Southernraise16) September 17, 2020
y’all are so unhinged https://t.co/3g6BMJKsel
— Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️🌈 (@brad_polumbo) September 17, 2020
I hope you get the help you need.
— Dee 🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@Dee62541) September 17, 2020
I’m no Trump fan. But the Never Trumper unhinged TDS that fuels this swamp trash… And those swampsters behind The Lincoln Project??
They scare me more.
— Liberty Minarchist (@libertyfarmer4u) September 17, 2020