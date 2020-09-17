https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/several-reasons-vote-republicans-take-back-us-house-may-biggest/

FOX News reported yesterday on the Republicans announcement on what they will do when they win back the US House:

Republicans Tuesday lined the Capitol steps to unveil their new agenda for the American public if they were to win back the House in November. Dubbed the “Commitment to America,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., outlined a blueprint for restoring the economy, defeating the coronavirus and backing school choice and law enforcement.

Overall, the House plan’s Commitment to America looks on the mark with actions to help America recover from the China coronavirus, plans to assist veterans, support the police and help the economy but it also addresses free speech and the right to life:

The American commitment to individual liberty made our society the freest, most inclusive, and most productive in human history. Our freedom is a precious gift, but it is never more than one generation away from extinction. Trends today indicate an erosion of these rights. Free speech is being challenged by big tech companies that give preference to one point of view but suppress another. A culture of violence against unborn children has been adopted in state legislatures. And in certain states, religious activities and the free practice of faith have faced seemingly greater restrictions than other First Amendment rights. Republicans will always fight for the freedoms in our Constitution.

But the biggest reason to vote for Republicans is not mentioned in their plan – a Republican House win will mean that Americans will be able to see the one transcript not yet released from dishonest Democrat Adam Schiff’s basement impeachment interviews – the transcript from the interview with former ICIG Michael Atkinson.

We reported on Atkinson before multiple times but most recently when he was fired by President Trump. Atkinson was identified in a FISA abuse report by the DOJ IG Horowitz as one of the key individuals involved in FISA abuse during the Obama Administration. After this report was issued, President Trump fired Atkinson.

Democrat Adam Schiff complained about Atkinson being fired at that time. But corrupt politicians like lying Adam Schiff, who pushed forward the unconstitutional and criminal impeachment of President Trump should have been scared about the President’s action:

Trump’s dead of night decision to fire ICIG Michael Atkinson is another blatant attempt to gut the independence of the Intelligence Community and retaliate against those who dare to expose presidential wrongdoing. It puts our country and national security at even greater risk. pic.twitter.com/Pnm7chdIkl — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 4, 2020

Schiff’s actions related to President Trump’s impeachment were corrupt and horrendous. Schiff ran with a story pushed by a whistleblower that was likely put together by Deep State attorney Mary McCord, fired ICIG Atkinson’s former boss:

Prior to becoming IC Inspector General, Michael Atkinson was the Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General and Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division, Mary McCord. It is very safe to say Mary McCord and Michael Atkinson have a working relationship from their time together in 2016 and 2017 at the DOJ-NSD. Atkinson was Mary McCord’s senior legal counsel; essentially her lawyer. McCord was the senior intelligence officer who accompanied Sally Yates to the White House in 2017 to confront then White House Counsel Don McGahn about the issues with National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and the drummed up controversy over the Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak phone call. Additionally, Mary McCord, Sally Yates and Michael Atkinson worked together to promote the narrative around the incoming Trump administration “Logan Act” violations. This silly claim (undermining Obama policy during the transition) was the heavily promoted, albeit manufactured, reason why Yates and McCord were presumably concerned about Flynn’s contact with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. It was nonsense.

McCord and Atkinson were involved also in the bogus FISA warrants investigated by the DOJ IG. We also know that two lovebirds who worked for Atkinson during this time were involved in doctoring the DOJ FISA warrant obtained to spy on candidate and President Trump.

The individual (or individuals) were soon identified as Kevin Clinesmith who worked with his reported lover Sally Moyer.

Clinesmith recently pled guilty to a plea of doctoring information pertinent to the Carter Page FISA warrant.

We reported previously that Atkinson took the ICIG position after working for McCord at the DOJ. McCord on the other hand found a position working for lying Adam Schiff.

We then reported that Atkinson changed the IC whistleblower form in September of 2019 shortly after a CIA Agent, who was spying in the Trump White House, drafted a complaint on President Trump.

Atkinson saw to it that the whistleblower form was updated to allow for second hand information, which the ‘whistleblower’ (believed to be Eric Ciaramella) provided in his complaint. Although, the form should not have been accepted based on second-hand information and because it was about the President of the United States (who is not a member of the IC), Atkinson accepted the complaint.

Margot Cleveland at the Federalist notes the following about the timing of when Atkinson changed the form and requirements that complaints be based on first hand information:

As Davis noted, the revised form “was uploaded on September 24, 2019, at 4:25 p.m., just days before the anti-Trump complaint was declassified and released to the public. The markings on the document state that it was revised in August 2019, but no specific date of revision is disclosed,” and the whistleblower’s complaint was dated August 12, 2019. It is unclear whether the whistleblower submitted a form with his nine-page dossier, and if so what form, as none was declassified. One suggestion that a form was submitted is the OIG’s summary of the complaint: “According to the ICIG, statements made by the President during the call could be viewed as soliciting a foreign campaign contribution in violation of the campaign-finance laws.” Yet nothing in the whistleblower’s complaint mentioned potential foreign campaign contributions. Was that the ICIG’s gloss of the complaint, or was that the summary the whistleblower used on the form? Frankly, it does not matter which, if any, form the whistleblower used: What matters is whether the ICIG changed its position on accepting complaints under the ICWPA. If, prior to this charge against Trump, the ICIG refused to accept complaints based on second-hand information, but altered its procedure to trigger the ICWPA for the president, that is a huge scandal and implicates many besides the so-called whistleblower. While the whistleblower’s plot to manipulate the ICWPA is obvious from the complaint, and so is his inaccurate partial quote of the statutory definition of “urgent concern,” the change in the form suggests complicity in the ICIG’s office. The director of national intelligence, who oversees the ICIG, should immediately investigate the investigator and determine whether there was a change in policy, when it occurred, why it occurred, and who initiated the change.

President Trump spoke about Atkinson at that time and he said that the White House offered to provide a copy of the discussion the President had with the newly elected President of the Ukraine, which was the object of the ‘whistleblower’s’ complaint, but instead Atkinson went to Congress with the application:

The whistleblower attempted to edit the form he originally provided. The original form stated that the whistleblower did not talk to Congress before filing the form but after it was discovered that he had met with Adam Schiff’s team in Congress, the whistleblower attempted to edit his form.

President Trump, in his comments, questioned the leaker who was on the call and who provided the whistleblower with the bogus story about President Trump. President Trump also asks, what happened to the second whistleblower which was discussed right before the President released the transcript of the call with the Ukraine. Why did Atkinson not bring this individual forward? The President indicates that the second whistleblower could be the corrupt and dishonest Adam Schiff!

Representative John Ratcliffe, who is now Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, discussed this in the House impeachment sham but the Democrats ran ahead with their unconstitutional act anyways:

The most repulsive action by the Democrats and the Deep State from Schiff’s sham impeachment, however, was his withholding of ICIG Atkinson’s testimony in the House basement. This testimony is reportedly damning and will exonerate President Trump while highlighting the criminal activities of Schiff, Ciaramella, Atkinson, McCord and other crooks in the Deep State.

Former ICIG Atkinson’s wife is even connected to the Deep State, as she was connected to Fusion GPS and Mary Jacoby, the wife of one of its founders.

It is very clear that former ICIG Atkinson is involved in some of the most corrupt actions in US history. He should have been fired. He should also be prosecuted for his actions to remove the President of the United States from office for made up crimes.

If the Republicans win back the House, on their first day they should release the transcript from Micheal Atkinson from the Schiff Sham in the basement of the Capital. This act of transparency is one of the biggest reasons to vote for a Republican House win.

