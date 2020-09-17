https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/are-these-the-five-countries-on-the-way-to-ties-with-israel-642626

Israel is in talks with several Arab and Muslim countries to normalize ties, Palestinian Authority Social Affairs Minister Ahmed Majdalani told Kan Bet on Thursday.

Majdalani listed Oman, Sudan, Comoro Islands, Djibouti and Mauritania as states holding normalization discussions with Israel.

This list came a day after US President Donald Trump said there are five countries that plan to establish diplomatic relations with Israel soon, ahead of Israel signing peace agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Oman and Sudan have been mentioned as serious possibilities for ties with Israel in recent weeks.

Despite recent events, Majdalani maintained the Palestinian position on normalization with Israel, saying “the attitude that there can be peace with the Arabs without peace with the Palestinians is an illusion.”

The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment on the list of countries.

