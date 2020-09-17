https://pjmedia.com/election/bryan-preston/2020/09/17/this-biden-video-clip-sums-up-his-entire-presidential-candidacy-n937660

On Tuesday, Democrat nominee Joe Biden left his basement to emerge at a campaign event in Tampa, FL. At that event, he dropped this pearl of wisdom:

Joe Biden: “Cause if you could take care, if you were a quartermaster, you can sure in hell take care runnin’ a, you know, a department store uh, thing, you know, where, in the second floor of the ladies department or whatever, you know what I mean?” pic.twitter.com/tAAK2XbhrE — Ella Mizrahi (@EllaMizrahi12) September 15, 2020

Surely Biden locked up the quartermasters-who-work-on-the-second-floor-of-the-ladies-department vote with this rousing display. How could he not? Do they have a union? Surely they have a union.

(h/t Ian Schwartz at RCP)

