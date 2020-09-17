https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/17/this-is-just-astonishing-with-schools-set-to-open-on-monday-mayor-de-blasio-delays-in-person-education-again/

With schools set to open on Monday, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio changed things up, delaying in-person education — AGAIN — and instead going with a phased-in plan:

“This is just astonishing”:

He is so bad at being mayor:

Is anyone happy?

What about parents who have already changed their jobs?

So, maybe middle school and high schools will open October 1:

Some grades in one district will be open for in-person on September 21. Then more on September 29:

Or, until Mayor de Blasio changes his mind again:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...