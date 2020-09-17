https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/17/thud-hillary-clinton-trips-over-a-basket-of-deplorables-in-rush-to-make-a-promise-about-who-joe-biden-will-care-about/
Hillary Clinton has a tendency to forget she’s Hillary Clinton, and as a result some serious lack of self-awareness is frequently on display on her Twitter account. This week is no different:
As president, @JoeBiden will care about the lives of Americans in every state.
Not just the ones who vote for him. https://t.co/9i1WPTkwPI
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 17, 2020
So is she saying Biden won’t make the same mistake she did?
Just like the ones you called deplorable and flew over to pander to CA & NY?
— RaisinBrain (@RaisinBrainBeau) September 17, 2020
Including us deplorables?
— mdh (@mdh88619183) September 17, 2020
Hillary obviously doesn’t consider the “deplorables” to count as Americans so maybe not.
True, #JoeBiden never called anybody ‘deplorables’…. https://t.co/HazCIZXLNt
— Michael Andersen (@MAjourno) September 17, 2020
The deplorables too Hillary????
— Cathleen (@cathleen_huston) September 17, 2020
🙄 Very rich coming from the queen of warmongers, who called Trump voters deplorables.
— Daniel Tochinskiy (@DTochinskiy) September 17, 2020
Even the basket of deplorables?
— Michael Dorgan (@M_Dorgan) September 17, 2020
Probably just like HRC. Oh wait….all those people are deplorable.
— John Haglund (@LifeCoach_John) September 17, 2020
Clinton’s also pretending not to notice that Trump was slamming the decisions of some state governors in regards to COVID-19 patients and nursing homes:
You’re missing the point, cupcake.
Trump just correctly pointed out that Democrat governors sent sick patients to nursing homes and people died because of it. https://t.co/fSgxVRAb0d
— thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) September 17, 2020