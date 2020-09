https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/09/17/todays-hot-topics-tems-ground-blame-kerrys-mideast-claim-authoritarians-gain-pelosi-disclaims-zoom-game/

Today on The Ed Morrissey Show (4 pm ET), we have another great lineup for the news of the day! The show will be streamed on Hot Air’s Facebook page and embedded here and on the show page for those who are not on Facebook.

Join us as we welcome:

Duane “Generalissimo” Patterson brings us up to date on the week’s top stories and gives us a preview of tomorrow’s Hugh Hewitt show. For the first time, Duane and I will try Zoom for our connection … so be sure to pass the popcorn when it all goes to hell.

Kidding! It’ll be great, and we’ll have lots of time to discuss the ongoing “war zone” in the Twin Cities and the “Minneapolis effect.” How bad must the polling be to have Nancy Pelosi suddenly disclaim rioters? We’ll also talk about why The Atlantic doesn’t want to give peace a chance, and why the words “ground game” are giving Democrats the shivers.

Tonight, I will moderate an online event for AM1280 The Patriot starring Larry Elder and Candace Owens! Starting at 8 pm CT on September 17, Unbiased: Unvarnished Truth Behind Race in America will delve into the unrest following the death of George Floyd:

“Are we tackling the issue of race in America honestly? And, are we correct to believe that one’s skin color should play a larger role in our interactions than the content of one’s character?”These questions and more are here to stay and demand fair and truthful responses if we want to move toward a better collective future. That’s why we’re bringing AM 1280 The Patriot’s, Larry Elder together with author and commentator, Candace Owens for a one-of-a-kind virtual event called: Unbiased: Unvarnished Truth Behind Race in America.”

Tickets for the event cost $8 — an incredible deal for the opportunity to hear from Larry Elder and Candace Owens in this live online event!

The Ed Morrissey Show and its dynamic chatroom can be seen on the permanent TEMS page. Be sure to join us, and don’t forget to keep up with the debate on my Facebook page, too!

How can Republicans and conservatives keep winning after 2016? Find out in GOING RED, published in April from Crown Forum!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook