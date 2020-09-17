https://thenationalpulse.com/politics/atlantic-mag-laundering-tip-talkers/
The Atlantic magazine appears to be the media partner of choice for the Transition Integrity Project, the Chinese Communist-connected organization fear-mongering over the 2020 election.
Over the past few weeks, The Atlantic – which recently published a widely debunked story about President Trump and the military – has put out a barrage of op-eds perpetuating theories contrived by the Obama- and George Soros-linked group. Meanwhile, the project still pretends to be non-partisan, and The Atlantic pretends to be a news outlet.
Focusing on how President Trump might refuse to concede the 2020 election, the articles also assail American institutions such as the Electoral College.
Both objectives have been outlined by the Transition Integrity Project in their 22-page report which includes calls for “street fights” and mass mobilization of far-left activists on the streets.
Inciting riots.
On September 10th, Atlantic Senior Editor Ronald Brownstein penned an op-ed “Democrats Won’t Cede the Streets This Time” where, regardless of the outcome, he insists Democrats will refuse to concede the election:
“No one can say what exactly will happen if Donald Trump contests an apparent loss on November 3 by insisting that the results are riddled with fraud. But one prediction is safe: Democrats won’t cede the streets to the GOP again in the weeks after the election.”
Referring to the Transition Integrity Project, he outlines how a “wide array of progressive groups is already coordinating efforts to ensure substantial public protest after the election to defend the vote counting.”
The piece also hypes the Transition Integrity Project’s findings, insisting the group’s report represents an accurate “preview of coming events”:
And The Atlantic’s laundering of Transition Integrity Project content follows The National Pulse highlighting how the rag’s staff writer David Frum participated in the group’s infamous “war games” where Biden refused to concede, prompting states threatening to secede from the U.S. if President Trump rightfully assumed office.