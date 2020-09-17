https://thenationalpulse.com/politics/atlantic-mag-laundering-tip-talkers/

The Atlantic magazine appears to be the media partner of choice for the Transition Integrity Project, the Chinese Communist-connected organization fear-mongering over the 2020 election.

As first reported by The National Pulse , the Transition Integrity Project (TIP) is attempting to undermine norms such as the Electoral College, and an election night call for the most powerful office in the world.

Over the past few weeks, The Atlantic – which recently published a widely debunked story about President Trump and the military – has put out a barrage of op-eds perpetuating theories contrived by the Obama- and George Soros-linked group. Meanwhile, the project still pretends to be non-partisan, and The Atlantic pretends to be a news outlet.

Focusing on how President Trump might refuse to concede the 2020 election, the articles also assail American institutions such as the Electoral College.

Both objectives have been outlined by the Transition Integrity Project in their 22-page report which includes calls for “street fights” and mass mobilization of far-left activists on the streets.

Inciting riots.

On September 10th, Atlantic Senior Editor Ronald Brownstein penned an op-ed “Democrats Won’t Cede the Streets This Time” where, regardless of the outcome, he insists Democrats will refuse to concede the election:

“No one can say what exactly will happen if Donald Trump contests an apparent loss on November 3 by insisting that the results are riddled with fraud. But one prediction is safe: Democrats won’t cede the streets to the GOP again in the weeks after the election.”

Referring to the Transition Integrity Project, he outlines how a “wide array of progressive groups is already coordinating efforts to ensure substantial public protest after the election to defend the vote counting.”

The piece also hypes the Transition Integrity Project’s findings, insisting the group’s report represents an accurate “preview of coming events”:

“It may be a preview of coming events that in the Transition Integrity Project’s war games of possible post-election conflict, “teams playing GOP elected officials and political appointees most often acted in lockstep to support Team Trump.”

To bolster these claims, the article relies on quotes from Edward B. Foley, an election-law expert at Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law, who has been cited in the Transition Integrity Project’s work and participant in its war games.

More Atlantic scaremongering More Atlantic scaremongering

Echoing the Transition Integrity Project, The Atlantic has also declared war on the Electoral College, running a piece, “The Electoral College Is Also a Climate Problem” where Author Peter Beinart criticized the body as an “institution that is bad not only for American democracy, but for American survival.”

“Should the election drag on or should their candidate lose, Trump’s most aggressive supporters might consider it a patriotic act to publicly contest what they see as a fraudulent election . That’s one scenario Brooks has been weighing through her work with the Transition Integrity Project , which includes dozens of former government officials and political strategists from both parties. After holding exercises to game out a potential post-election crisis, one conclusion the group reached was that “President Trump and his more fervent supporters have every incentive to try to turn peaceful pro-Biden (or anti-Trump) protests violent in order to generate evidence that a Democratic victory is tantamount to ‘mob rule,’” as was described in a recent report.”

And The Atlantic’s laundering of Transition Integrity Project content follows The National Pulse highlighting how the rag’s staff writer David Frum participated in the group’s infamous “war games” where Biden refused to concede, prompting states threatening to secede from the U.S. if President Trump rightfully assumed office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

