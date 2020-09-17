https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-and-me-ron-kessler/2020/09/17/id/987450

On Saturday, Newsmax TV will air “Trump and Me: A Conversation with Ron Kessler,” an original new documentary that takes you behind the scenes of the Trump presidency to reveal the true story of how Donald Trump became leader of the world’s most powerful nation — and how he made it great again.

For over 20 years, famed journalist Ron Kessler had almost unlimited access to Trump as he made him a subject of multiple books.

For the first time, Kessler shares his private and most candid thoughts about the billionaire-turned-president.

“Trump and Me: A Conversation with Ron Kessler” debuts Saturday Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on Newsmax TV, America’s fastest growing cable news network.

Kessler, one of the most respected names in political journalism today, is a former investigative reporter for The Washington Post and the author of 21 books, seven of which have been New York Times bestsellers.

His 2018 title, “The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game,” gave a behind-the-scenes take on Trump’s first years in the Oval Office.

Kessler’s other White House books included “In the President’s Secret Service: Behind the Scenes With Agents in the Line of Fire and the Presidents They Protect.”

“A major key to Trump’s success is that he does understand the so-called ‘working people,'” Kessler explains.

“A working person, say a carpenter, is judged on results. If the carpenter nails something crookedly, after a while that person would be fired. Trump looks at life in the same way, he wants results, he wants to get things done.”

In “Trump and Me,” Kessler describes how Trump worked his way up the ladder of success, graduating from the prestigious Wharton School to help run his father’s real estate business, eventually turning it into a multibillion-dollar enterprise.

Kessler looks at Trump’s uphill battle in Washington to reform the bureaucracies of the FBI, CIA, VA, and other agencies that are in desperate need of fresh blood and renewed ethics.

And he discusses Trump’s efforts boost the economy, reign in trade agreements, end poverty, and fight bigotry.

“He was very prepared for becoming president because he had a grasp on a lot of world issues and a grasp of conservative approaches to the government — and he simply implemented them,” Kessler says in “Trump and Me.”

He adds, “Trump really cares about his country. He is a patriot.”

Kessler also reveals Trump’s most personal side, including his relationship with his wife Melania, family, and his staff.

Using rare archival news footage, “Trump and Me” shows Trump from his early days as a young child to 2020, when he is in a fierce battle to win a second term.

It’s an unvarnished, unbiased look at Trump that you will not find anywhere else.

And perhaps no other journalist is as informed as Kessler, who has won 18 journalism awards and twice earned the coveted Polk Award, and could deliver such an account.

“Trump and Me” is a fascinating one-hour program you won’t want to miss and there’s only one place you can see it — Newsmax TV.

