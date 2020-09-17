https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/medicare-premiums-healthcare-aca/2020/09/17/id/987404

President Donald Trump on Thursday vowed to “substantially” decrease the price of Medicare premiums after Democrats targeted him on healthcare in a recent advertising campaign.

“I am SUBSTANTIALLY LOWERING MEDICARE PREMIUMS. Have instituted Favored Nations Clause and Rebates on Drug Companies,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

He added that recent ads from Democrats, including presidential nominee Joe Biden, highlighting healthcare are “fake.” The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Biden campaign have both launched ads targeting Trump and Republicans for their failure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

“Never been done before. Drug companies are hitting me with Fake Ads, just like sleepy Joe,” Trump said on Twitter. “Be careful! Drug prices will be reduced massively, and soon.”

The Trump administration recently backed off a proposed Medicaid rule that could have led to wide-scale cuts to the federal health program.

Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma said on Monday that although “the proposed Medicaid Fiscal Accountability Rule (MFAR) was designed to increase transparency in Medicaid financing and ensure that taxpayer resources support the health care needs of our beneficiaries, we’ve listened closely to concerns that have been raised by our state and provider partners about potential unintended consequences of the proposed rule, which require further study.”

