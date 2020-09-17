http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pbm5OSQMUzg/

While speaking in Wisconsin Thursday night, President Trump warned that a Joe Biden administration will let “Crazy Beto” destroy the Second Amendment.

Trump noted that Biden said he would put Robert “Beto” O’Rourke “in charge of gun policy,” adding, “Crazy Beto. …He’s in charge of the Second Amendment and you won’t have a Second Amendment.” He added:

Frankly, you wouldn’t have a Second Amendment if I didn’t get elected. It would have been obliterated, it would be have torn up, maybe it would have been totally knocked out, but there’s tremendous pressure on your Second Amendment. As long as I’m here you’ll always have a Second Amendment.

On March 2, 2020, Breitbart News reported Biden’s announcement that O’Rourke will be the “be the one who leads” the gun control push, should Biden win the White House.

Joe Biden promises Beto O’Rourke, who pushed for consequences for legal gun owners, will “be the one who leads” his gun control efforthttps://t.co/mbZsaCUezQ pic.twitter.com/ua9BJyeDbF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 3, 2020

During the September 12, 2019, Democrat primary debate, O’Rourke broke from the rest of the field by saying, point blank, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.”

Roughly two weeks later, he tweeted about a 2013 New River Community College attack that occurred in Christiansburg, Virginia. He used that attack to push his AR-15 confiscation, saying, “We have to get these weapons, like the AR-15s and the AK-47s, out of hands that never should have been able to have them.”

However, the Roanoke Times reported the New River Community College attacker used a “pump-action shotgun,” not an AR-15.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

