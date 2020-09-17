https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/517003-trump-jabs-at-fbi-director-over-testimony-on-russia-antifa

President TrumpDonald John TrumpBarr criticizes DOJ in speech declaring all agency power ‘is invested in the attorney general’ Military leaders asked about using heat ray on protesters outside White House: report Powell warns failure to reach COVID-19 deal could ‘scar and damage’ economy MORE on Thursday swiped at FBI Director Christopher Wray, taking issue with parts of his testimony to Congress about foreign election interference and the threat of extremists.

The president, while en route to a campaign rally in Wisconsin, tweeted out two separate portions of Wray’s appearance on Capitol Hill earlier in the day. The tweets are likely to spur speculation about Wray’s standing as head of the FBI, as Trump has frequently chastised the bureau and questioned Wray’s leadership.

In the first tweet, Wray tells lawmakers on the House Homeland Security Committee that anarchists who identify with the antifa movement are “just one part” of investigations into domestic terror. The probes are also focused on “racially motivated violent extremists” and others, Wray said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We look at antifa as more of an ideology or a movement than an organization,” Wray said.

“…And I look at them as a bunch of well funded ANARCHISTS & THUGS who are protected because the Comey/Mueller inspired FBI is simply unable, or unwilling, to find their funding source, and allows them to get away with “murder”. LAW & ORDER!” Trump tweeted.

…And I look at them as a bunch of well funded ANARCHISTS & THUGS who are protected because the Comey/Mueller inspired FBI is simply unable, or unwilling, to find their funding source, and allows them to get away with “murder”. LAW & ORDER! https://t.co/yHLzB0RQ8e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The president also took aim at Wray over his testimony that Russia has been “very active” in trying to influence November’s election by sowing divisiveness and attempting to “denigrate” Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Warning signs flash for Trump on debates Senate Republicans signal openness to working with Biden National postal mail handlers union endorses Biden MORE.

“But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia,” Trump tweeted. He repeated his claim that foreign actors will be able to interfere with mail ballots being sent to voters, something he has provided no evidence for and that experts say would be both highly unlikely and extremely difficult to pull off.

But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia. They will both, plus others, be able to interfere in our 2020 Election with our totally vulnerable Unsolicited (Counterfeit?) Ballot Scam. Check it out! https://t.co/mH3vrHWvS8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The FBI has been one of Trump’s most consistent punching bags since he took office, and he has continued to blast the agency over the Russia investigation more than a year after former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill’s 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE concluded his probe.

The president regularly targets former FBI director James Comey James Brien ComeyBarr criticizes DOJ in speech declaring all agency power ‘is invested in the attorney general’ Michael Cohen book debuts at top of bestseller list Trump offered Kelly FBI director’s job, demanded loyalty: report MORE and former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page on Twitter and in interviews.

Trump has at times questioned Wray’s leadership, including in an interview last month with Fox Business Network. He did not directly answer a question then about whether Wray should step down, saying he wished the director had been more “forthcoming” with him.

Trump appointed Wray to the job in 2017.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

