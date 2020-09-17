https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Trump-schools-left-statues/2020/09/17/id/987489

During a White House Conference on American History on Thursday, President Donald Trump ripped the radical left, extremists he said have demolished statues, desecrated memorials and orchestrated a “campaign of violence and anarchy.”

Trump accused the radical movement of “attempting to demolish” the U.S. Constitution and “burn down the principles enshrined in our founding documents.”

“We can’t let that happened,” he said.

The president, who has in recent weeks touted a tough law-and-order approach as a cornerstone of his reelection campaign, noted that since he signed an executive order four months ago promising up to 10 years in prison for statue vandals, no such monuments have been demolished.

He said left-wing mobs have chanted “America was never great” and launched a “vicious and violent assault on law enforcement.”

Trump said their goal is to “silence dissent, to scare you out of speaking the truth, and to bully Americans into abandoning their values.”

He blasted their rioting and what they are teaching in schools. He called The New York Times 1619 project, about the history of slavery in America, dangerous “propaganda” that is being taught in schools. He said the project “rewrites American history to teach our children that we were founded on the principle of oppression, not freedom.”

“The left has warped, distorted, and defiled the American story with deceptions, falsehoods, and lies,” Trump said.

To combat the leftist agenda in schools, Trump said, he will sign an executive order establishing a national commission to promote patriotic education. He said it will be called the 1776 commission and will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the country’s founding and promote the “truth about our nation’s great history.”

“We must clear away the twisted web of lies in our schools and classrooms and teach our children the magnificent truth about our country,” he said at the history event. “We want our sons and daughters to know that they are the citizens of the most exceptional nation in the history of the world.”

