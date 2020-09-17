https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-set-to-deliver-vaccine-in-mid-october_3503967.html

President Donald Trump says vaccines are close to being ready. They are awaiting FDA approval and can begin distribution as early as mid-October. His comments contradict those given by CDC Director Robert Redfield earlier in the day. The president said he thought Redfield must have been mistaken.

Redfield issued a statement late Wednesday to clear up confusion over his comments on virus vaccine readiness and the importance of wearing a mask.

