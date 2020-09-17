https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/un-general-assembly-white-house-chief-of-staff-mark-meadows/2020/09/17/id/987537

President Donald Trump will not attend United Nations General Assembly in person next week, and instead will participate virtually, according to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to The Hill.

World leaders will meet virtually and many have already submitted taped addresses. However, Trump has not submitted his recorded address, leading many to suspect he might attend the Sept. 22 event in person.

The theme of the General Assembly will focus on climate change, but in the past, Trump has devalued the importance of the United Nations at events with world leaders.

This year’s assembly comes soon after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed peace accords with Israel. This move marks a triumph in Trump’s foreign policy dealings.

